World Cup Qualifiers: Esperance confirm Iwuala for Nigeria’s games against Liberia & Cape Verde

The Tunisian giants have confirmed that their newly signed winger has been called up for next month’s World Cup qualification games

Anayo Iwuala has been invited for Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup qualification games against Liberia and Cape Verde, according to Tunisian topflight side Esperance.

Gernot Rohr’s men begin their quest to qualify for a place in Qatar 2022 against the Lone Stars on September 3 before locking horns with the Blue Sharks six days later.

And to prosecute these games, the three-time African champions will be relying on the former Enyimba winger.

“Our Nigerian striker Emmanuel Anayo has been invited to the expanded list in preparation for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, specifically the matches between Liberia and Cape Verde and on September 3 and 7,” read a tweet from Esperance.

Thanks to his impressive performances in the Nigeria Professional Football League, he was handed a senior team call-up by coach Rohr.

Iwuala made his international debut for the three-time African champions in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic on March 27.

After two years at the Enyimba International Stadium, the youngster was handed a three-year contract by the Blood and Gold that will keep him at the Stade Olympique de Rades until 2024.

Under the supervision of Radhi Jaidi, the former Kada City and Delta Force star would be hoping to help the reigning Tunisia elite division champions to a remarkable outing during next season’s Caf Champions League.

In a recent interview, the winger claimed it was “an easy choice” to swap life at the Aba Elephants for that at four-time Caf Champions League winners.

"It's a huge privilege to join such a great club like Esperance who have continental titles to show as part of their success story," Iwuala told BBC Sport Africa.

"It was an easy choice to come to Esperance, they are four times African champions.

“A big cub with an incredible culture, the professionalism and modern facilities, the welfare, tradition and standard of operation are quite attractive."

"From my position [playing in Nigeria] once I saw a chance here with the club I decided to grab the opportunity," he continued.

"I need to focus on the job, helping the team achieve more success and that remains the main priority of every professional footballer.

"I also look forward to working with coach Radhi Jaidi and prove myself under him. That is the immediate target for now.

"I don't know if coming here will further help me establish myself in the Super Eagles, but I know I will give my best here and that's all I can do for now."