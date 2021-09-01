World Cup Qualifiers 2022: Nigeria's injuries not serious ahead of Liberia game – Rohr

The German tactician has also talked up the Super Eagles’ chances against the Lone Star for Friday’s encounter

Nigeria have 'small injuries' and will do a good job against Liberia in Friday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier, according to coach Gernot Rohr.

The Super Eagles are hoping to qualify for the global football showpiece, nonetheless, they must first negotiate their way past the Lone Star, Cape Verde and Central African Republic in Group C.

To avoid a tortuous route to qualifying, the three-time African kings would be gunning for all three points against Peter Butler’s side, who are hoping to reach the World Cup for the first time in their history.

And ahead of the encounter billed for the Teslim Balogun Stadium, the German tactician is upbeat that his team would be set to rumble despite the injuries in his squad.

“Concerning the shape of the players, we judge based on the games at their clubs,” Rohr told media.

“We monitored some of them this weekend and most of them did well in their clubs, some could not play so much, there was a red card for [Victor] Osimhen and we have small injuries but not serious.

“So, the group we have will be able to do good work and be ready for this very important match of this World Cup qualifiers on Friday.”

The former Gabon, Niger Republic and Burkina Faso handler also gave an update about the team’s training so far.

“The light workout was okay,” he continued.

“We had players who traveled, played games and are a bit tired so we wanted to do something fun with good football technique so we have the new balls from Fifa which is a little bit different since we had to feel the balls.

“The session was to start in the gym then we had to go out and continue with the exercise.”

Article continues below

After their match against Liberia, Nigeria will head to Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena, Mindelo four days later to take on Bubista’s Blue Sharks.

The West Africans crashed out of the group stage of the Russia 2018 edition after failing to negotiate their way past Iceland, Argentina, and Croatia.

Nigeria’s best outing at the global football showpiece remains Round of 16 finishes achieved in 1994 (USA), 1998 (France) and 2014 (Brazil).