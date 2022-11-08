World Cup: Nigeria's failure to qualify a disaster for Africa and boring for Super Eagles fans - Fashanu

Former England striker John Fashanu believes the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar will be boring without the Super Eagles.

Nigeria missed out on Qatar after losing to Ghana

The Black Stars qualified on the away goals rule

Fashanu rues Super Eagles' absence

WHAT HAPPENED? The Super Eagles will miss the global competition in the Gulf nation after losing to rivals Ghana in a two-legged African qualifying third round fixture.

After securing a 0-0 draw in the first leg meeting in Kumasi, the Black Stars travelled to Abuja for the return leg where they registered a 1-1 draw and as such clinched the Qatar ticket on the away goals rule.

The 60-year-old Fashanu, who is of Nigeria descent, believes the West African nation's absence will affect not only the Super Eagles fans but Africa at large.

WHAT DID FASHANU SAY? “I think this it is a disaster that Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and I also believe it is not just a disaster for the country but also for Africa majorly for the three-time African champions,” Fashanu said as quoted by Punch.

Goal Kenya.

“With the Super Eagles you always have confidence heading into a game and I remember back then fans will smile before a game because they knew they (Eagles) were going to win by 3-0, but now things have changed.

WHAT IS MORE? With five teams - Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and Ghana - set to represent Africa in the tournament, Fashanu is heartbroken that Nigeria is not on the list.

“Now you are looking at the tournament in Qatar and you see some smaller countries which you have never seen before and you can’t find Nigeria," added Fashanu, who won the FA Cup with Wimbledon in 1998.

"It becomes heartbreaking and sad. Obviously, the players are currently feeling very bad and morale is low, the same way every true Nigerian is feeling right now. It is very bad not qualifying for the biggest tournament in the world and it is really going to be boring for many Nigerians to watch.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagles are on course to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations set for Ivory Coast following their strong start in the qualifying campaign.

They won their opener 2-1 against Guinea-Bissau and demolished Sao Tome Principe 10-0 in matchday two of Group A. They will resume their qualification campaign with a clash against Guinea-Bissau on March 20, 2023, at Abuja National Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA? Before the qualifiers, they have two friendly matches to take care of. First, they will come up against Costa Rica on November 10 at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica before they tackle Portugal on November 17 at Estadio Jose Alvalade.