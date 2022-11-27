World Cup: Ghana 'under pressure' for crunch South Korea fixture - Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo has admitted feeling the pressure heading into their second World Cup fixture against South Korea on Monday.

Ghana will face South Korea on Monday

They lost their group opener against Portugal

Addo admits it will be tough

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars will return to action when they take on the Taegeuk Warriors at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

Ghana will head into the fixture seeking victory since they suffered a 3-2 defeat against Portugal in their Group H opener. Meanwhile, South Korea managed a 0-0 draw against Uruguay.

Ahead of the clash, Addo has revealed why they will face a difficult task against the Taegeuk Warriors.

WHAT ADDO SAID: “First of all, surely, we have a chance especially since they played a draw so if we win against South Korea and Portugal win hopefully against Uruguay then we will be second so the chance is still big,” Addo said as quoted by Ghana Sports Page.

“And surely it will be very, very tough to beat South Korea because they are good. But now we have to win. We are under pressure but they are too.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Black Stars will need a win to stand a chance of reaching the knockout stage. Heading into matchday two, Ghana are fourth without a point while Portugal are top with three points.

WHAT NEXT FOR GHANA? After facing South Korea, Ghana will conclude their group matches against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday.