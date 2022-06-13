World Cup draw: England get USMNT and Mexico are paired with Argentina in 2022 group stage

The draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has taken place. GOAL has all the details you need to know

England will face the United States while Mexico will take on Argentina following the draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

2018 champions France have been drawn with Denmark, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have been paired with Uruguay.

Hosts Qatar are in Group A with Netherlands, Brazil take on Switzerland in the pools, Belgium drew Croatia while European giants Spain and Germany are in what looks like the 'Group of Death'.

World Cup 2022 group-stage draw

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Qatar

England

Argentina

France

Ecuador

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Australia

Senegal

USA

Mexico

Denmark

Netherlands

Wales

Poland

Tunisia

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H

Spain

Belgium

Brazil

Portugal

New Zealand/Costa Rica

Canada

Serbia

Ghana

Germany

Morocco

Switzerland

Uruguay

Japan

Croatia

Cameroon

South Korea

When is the 2022 World Cup?

The tournament starts on Monday, November 21 and the opening game will see the Netherlands take on Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium.

The group stage will run until Friday, December 2 before the first knockout game takes place on Saturday, December 3.

When is the 2022 World Cup final?

The final of the 2022 World Cup will take place at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.