World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Why Ighalo was included in Nigeria squad for Ghana clash – Eguavoen

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has defended his decision to include striker Odion Ighalo in the Super Eagle’s provisional list for the must-win 2022 World Cup qualifying tie against Ghana later this month.

The 32-year-old striker was part of the players named by Eguavoen for the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon in January through to February but he could not make the final list as his club then, Al Shabab, refused to release him.

Ighalo, who currently is playing for Saudi club Al Hilal, was named in the squad for the two-legged fixture alongside Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis of Watford, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City, and Sadiq Umar, who turns out for UD Almeria in Spanish Segunda Division.

Eguavoen has explained his decision to recall Ighalo saying he doesn't have enough time to build a new squad for the Black Stars battle.

“Odion [Ighalo], the experience you cannot buy. We went to the Africa Cup of Nations, there was no time to groom any other player, we all can say whatever we want to say about Gernot Rohr but I still have some reservations," Eguavoen said as quoted by Allnigeriasoccer.

“I still give a whole lot of credit because the team we are playing with today he's the one that put this team together.

“Late Keshi RIP had a longer period to start to put his own team together but that time is not there right now but the time will come. To dismantle this team we will be running a big, big risk whether we like it or now.”

Eguavoen has also defended his decision to name some of the players who are not getting playing time at their respective clubs in Europe insisting most of them are being punished because they opted to represent the Super Eagles at the Afcon at the expense of their clubs.

“Most of them have not been playing for whatever reason because many of them their teams didn’t want them to come to the Africa Cup of Nations so going back to their team now, I will say maybe punishment kind of, but there’s no way we can start looking at another direction,” Eguavoen continued.

“The bulk of the team will still come from the team that went to Africa Cup of Nations.”

Ighalo, who also featured for Manchester United in the Premier League, has so far scored three top-flight goals for his new club Al Hilal from three appearances. While at Al Shabab in the current campaign, he had managed 12 goals from 18 appearances.

Ighalo scored seven goals in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign, the most by any player, to help Nigeria qualify for the finals in Egypt later that year. At the end of the competition, he announced his retirement from the international scene.

However, he rescinded his decision after consultations with former German coach Gernot Rohr and he was then recalled to the Super Eagle squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon but his club, Al Shabab, blocked him from taking part.