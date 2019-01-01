World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India to host Oman first, Qatar up next

The Blue Tigers will be up against two of the best teams in the group in their first two games ...

The road to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and are now aware of the teams they need to beat to make it to the third round of qualifiers.

The Blue Tigers will face the other teams from Group E – , Oman, Afghanistan and Bangladesh over two legs in a home/away format.

will open their qualifiers campaign at home against Oman on 5 September 2019. Just five days later, Igor Stimac’s men will travel to the home of the 2022 World Cup to take on 2019 AFC champions in a challenging away tie.

The high-intensity fixtures will be followed by a home game against Bangladesh on 15 October and an away fixture against Afghanistan on 15 November. India will then take on Oman on 19th November in the reverse fixture in their last game of the year.

The Blue Tigers start 2020 with a home game against on 26 March. The next away fixture will arrive on 4 June against Bangladesh and a home game against Afghanistan on 9 June will bring India’s round two fixtures to a conclusion.