World Cup 2022 Qualifiers in Africa on TV: How to watch and stream Super Eagles in Nigeria

Ghana welcome Nigeria to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi for Friday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off first leg.

Augustine Eguavoen’s men are hoping to qualify for the global football showpiece for the seventh time, albeit, they must negotiate their way past their eternal rivals, Black Stars.

Whereas, Ghana - still fresh from their disappointing Africa Cup of Nations ouster - would be aiming to appease their fans by earning a fourth World Cup appearance.

Here's how to watch Ghana vs Nigeria in the World Cup qualifier:



BackpagePix

What time does Ghana vs Nigeria start?

Game Ghana vs Nigeria Date Friday, March 25 Time 20:30 WAT

How to watch the big game on TV in Nigeria

Africa Independent Television (AIT) has the right to show the 2022 World Cup qualification play-off in Nigeria.

Those with DSTV decoders can also have the privilege of watching the African classic on SuperSport and Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications as well as NFF TV, which will allow supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their English language.

Multichoice have also confirmed they will be showing the matches and those with the GoTV decoders in the country will benefit.

Nigerian TV channel (English) Online streaming AIT, SuperSport NFF TV

Getty Images

Can the matches be streamed?

NFF TV will broadcast the matches to Nigeria free of charge. They have assured that they will do so on their Facebook platform.

Alternatively, Mobdro App is there for those who wish to follow the matches online. It will depend on the package that has been paid for.

Whether Caf Online will stream the matches through their official YouTube channel is not yet confirmed.