World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Henry Menezes - One victory will help India bounce back

The former India goalkeeper conceded that a few errors in defence didn't help their cause against Bangladesh...

Henry Menezes could not hide his disappointment after were held to a 1-1 draw by a gritty Bangladesh side at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. Saad Uddin scored the opening goal in the first half before Adil Khan pulled one back late in the game.

"I think silly mistakes cost us the game. The goalkeeper (Gurpreet Singh Sandhu) made a bad judgment. The defence also looked a bit jittery in the absence of Sandesh Jhingan. If had moved the ball quicker then they probably could have opened the defence. On a not so good day, the equaliser was a sigh of relief. We have to accept that the pressure was on us and we did not manage it well. But I am sure one victory will put things in place," opined the deputy chairman of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Technical Committee.

Menezes believes that Bangladesh deserved a point as James Day's men executed their plan to perfection.

"This is a massive result for Bangladesh. They kept India in check. They were successful in implementing their plan. They deserve this draw after the performance they put in."

Sandesh Jhingan was sidelined due to injury before the match and the former India international thinks that his absence was felt against Bangladesh. He also mentioned that Anas Edathodika wasn't at his best due to the fact that he was playing an international game after a lengthy period of absence.

"I think that turned out to be one of the factors (Jhingan's absence). It is not that we do not have players but Anas is coming back to the starting XI after a long time. So he looked a bit rusty. But India did pretty well to come back in the match. They showed the right character in the second half. The hunger for goal was evident and therefore, we eventually found the net," concluded Menezes.