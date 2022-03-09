World Cup 2022 Play-off: Who will referee Ghana vs Nigeria?

Ghana host Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup 2022 play-off slated for March 25 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars booked their place in the third round after negotiating their way past South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

For Augustine Eguavoen’s Super Eagles, they inched closer to a ticket for Qatar after seeing off the Central African Republic, Liberia and Cape Verde in Group C.

Still fresh from their disappointing Africa Cup of Nations ouster, Nigeria would be aiming to appease their fans by earning a seventh World Cup appearance.

So, who will take charge of this cracker? And what is the full officiating team? Goal takes a look.

Who will referee Ghana vs Nigeria?

Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed has been selected as the man to officiate the African classic between Ghana and Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium.

He will be assisted by Azgaou Lahsen and Akarkad Mostafa, who are both also from Morocco.

Four days later, the Super Eagles will welcome the Black Stars to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja and Sadok Selmi from Tunisia has been saddled to handle that encounter.

Backpagepix

Which other games has Jiyed officiated?

Jiyed has been a referee since 2009 and he was in charge of three matches at the 2021 Afcon held in Cameroon.

He is not without experience of refereeing a big game, and the 49-year-old having taken charge of the following matches this year:

Article continues below

Eguatorial Guinea vs Cote d'ivoire (January 12)

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria (January 19) - Fourth Official

Burkina Faso vs Gabon (January 23)

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon (February 5)

FUS Rabat vs Maghreb Fes (February 19)

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns (February 26)

Wydad Casablanca vs Chabab Mohammedia (March 5)

Jiyed has also refereed at the 2019 U17 Fifa World Cup, 2017 and 2019 Afcons, 2014 African Nations Championship and the 2011 Pan Arab Games.

Any Jiyed controversy?

The Moroccan has never been in the news for any major wrongdoing in his career, however, his performance at Afcon 2021 raised eyebrows.

In the Round of 16 clash between the Stallions and the Panthers at the Limbe Stadium, Jiyed cautioned 14 players and expelled one player - an unconfirmed record in the biennial African football showpiece.

It is worthy to mention that in all six matches handled in the ongoing year, the 42-year-old has given out 30 yellow cards and one red card.