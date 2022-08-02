World Cup 2022: Morocco blow as Tissoudali ruled out after injury with KAA Gent

The 29-year-old will have to undergo surgery after he sustained an injury while turning out for the Buffalos in a top-flight battle

Morocco have suffered a blow ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after striker Tarik Tissoudali was ruled out for six months by KAA Gent.

The 29-year-old was forced out of the Buffalos' 1-1 Belgian Pro League draw against Sint-Truidense V.V. on Saturday after picking up an injury.

The Belgian outfit has confirmed the player ruptured the anterior cruciate ligamen in his right knee and will have to undergo surgery that will keep him out for six months.

"Tarik Tissoudali had an unfortunate fall during KAA Gent - STVV and was unable to continue," Gent said in a statement on their official website.

"A scan would confirm the nature of the injury and the verdict is tough. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Tarik is now awaiting a rehabilitation of at least six months.

"He will be operated on Friday. Tarik sounds combative and will start his rehabilitation with great courage. The whole of KAA Gent wishes him a speedy recovery."

Before the injury, Tissoudali had opened his goal account in the top-flight as the Buffalos battled to a 2-2 draw against Standard Liege at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on July 22.

The latest developments means Tissoudali will miss the action in Qatar set for November. The Atlas Lions are pooled in Group F alongside Canada, Belgium and Croatia and are scheduled to kick off their campaign with a game against Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium.

He was instrumental for the Atlas Lions as he scored in both legs against the Democratic Republic of Congo to secure their place in the finals in Qatar.