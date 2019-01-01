Women's World Cup: Super Falcons break Round of 16 jinx

Chile's win over Thailand on Thursday was not enough to stop the Super Falcons from reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 1999

have finally ended their 20-year of wait for a spot in the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup in .

The Super Falcons had failed to go beyond the knockout stage since 1999, when they reached the quarter-final in the USA.

With , and already qualified as the three best third-placed teams, the Nigerians were hoping failed to beat by a three-goal advantage in , which came through on Thursday.

Despite Chile's 2-0 win over in final Group E game in , Thomas Dennerby's side claimed the last spot among the four best third-placed teams, on superior goals.

The African champions had lost 3-0 to Norway in , but defeated 2-0 in Grenoble, before bowing to Les Bleues in their final Group A match in Rennes.

Having secured their passage to the knockout stage, the Africans will face Group B winners and former champions in Grenoble on June 22.

With Cameroon already advancing, it means that Nigeria will be the second African side in the competition after the elimination of from the group stages.

It is also the first time since the inception of the showpiece in 1991 that two African sides reach the knockout stages.