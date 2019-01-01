Women's World Cup: France coach Diacre looking to avoid mistakes against Nigeria

Having already booked their Round of 16 berth, the coach is aiming for nine points in their group, after playing the African champions in Rennes

women's coach Corinne Diacre has revealed that her side is aiming for maximum points against at Roazhon Park.

Les Bleues are through to the Round of 16 after two opening victories over and Norway and aim to end their group stage campaign on a high at the expense of the Africans.

Prior to this encounter, the Europeans picked up a 1-0 win against Nigeria at the 2011 Women's World Cup and an 8-0 friendly triumph in Le Mans last year.

In spite of their dominance over Nigeria, the French coach says she is expecting a tough challenge.

"We knew it would be a different match [against Norway]. We knew we would not win as easily," Diacre told the media.

"We knew that it would be a tough opponent, that we had to respect it. We did the right thing even if there are still mistakes that can be erased. We played a serious game, brave, physically, mentally.

"We are always the outsider. We will have tough games, bitter games, it is not because we have two games, two wins, that we become a favourite.

Article continues below

"For Nigeria, we will have to see if we have to leave them in the rhythm. We work on a few things, there are still things that we can erase, individual errors, collectively that we must erase to go further in the competition.

"We will savour these first six points. Norway has given us a lot of work. Nigeria will give us too. We want to make a solid card. For us, the goal average, normally it will not serve us. We want to get nine points."

A win over Nigeria will ensure a 100 percent start for host nation France.