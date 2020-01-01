Women's U17 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana humiliate Liberia for potential Nigeria decider

The Black Maidens have moved a step closer to picking up a ticket for India 2020

are through to the final round of the 2020 Fifa U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers following a ruthless 8-0 victory over Liberia on Saturday.

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah scored four times while Salamatu Abdulai, Elizabeth Oppong, Alice Sarpong, and Tracy Twum registered a goal each to ensure an emphatic win for the Black Maidens in the first round second leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With the first leg ending in a 2-0 away triumph in Monrovia, Baba Nuhu's side progressed to the first round on a comfortable 10-0 aggregate.

Ghana, who drew a bye in the preliminary round of the qualifiers, are set to face or Guinea in the next stage for one of Africa's three tickets to 2020.

The Black Maidens are looking to qualify for the world gathering and better their quarter-final berth in in 2018.

The West Africans' best performance at the competition remains a third-place finish in 2012.