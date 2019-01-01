Women's Olympic Qualifiers wrap: Nigeria and Ghana crash out while Kenya advance

The race for a spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics continued in Africa, with two West African giants falling out

It was another shocking exit for as they crashed out of the Women's Olympic Games qualifiers after a third-round defeat to Cote d'Ivoire on Monday.

Christopher Danjuma's side managed a 0-0 first-leg draw in the Abidjan but were held to a 1-1 draw in the reserve fixture at the Agege Stadium four days later.

Asisat Oshoala scored her second goal of the qualifiers in the 34th minute to cancel Nani Kapho´s opener in Lagos.

After a 1-1 aggregate result over two legs in the third round, the reigning African champions were bounced out by Clementine Toure's side on away goals.

The development means Nigeria will not compete at the Women's Olympics for the third successive time after missing the last two editions at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

At Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, crashed out of the qualifying series after a 1-0 defeat to on Tuesday.

The East Africans held their West Africans foes to a 0-0 draw in Accra on October 4 but were held to a scoreless draw in the second leg by Marcy Tagoe's side to drag the contest to extra time.

Gentrix Shikangwa's 99th-minute penalty was all the Harambee Starlets required to pip their visitors to secure a passage to the next round with a 1-0 win on aggregate.

Elsewhere, suffered a 2-1 loss to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Kinshasa but they squeezed past the Central Africans on a 3-2 aggregate win after a 2-0 first-leg win in Yaounde.

After Isabella Diakiese and Marlene Yav's efforts in the first half, a late individual effort by Ajara Nchout ensured the visitors secured a vital away goal to escape dropping out of the series.

In Francistown, Botswana, who expelled , saw their fairytale run come to an end as they suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Zambia at the Francistown Stadium.

The Shepolopolo earned a 1-0 first-leg win in Lusaka before advancing 2-0 in the second leg contest courtesy of Grace Chanda's brace.



The result means the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations semi-finalists are still in the qualifying race after a 3-0 win on aggregate.

In the fourth stage of the ongoing qualification series, Cote d'Ivoire will take on Cameroon, while Kenya are to face Zambia.

The fourth-round games will be played next month, with the first legs billed for November 4 and the return legs six days later.

Article continues below

FOURTH ROUND FIXTURES IN FULL:

Cote d'Ivoire vs Cameroon

Kenya vs Zambia