Wolves Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

Nuno exceeded all expectations with Wolves during their return to the top flight last season, including a return to Europe after 38 years away

Wolves had an incredible first full season back in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship, securing a seventh-placed finish and beating the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal along the way

Nuno Espirito Santo will be expected to push on this upcoming season having secured Raul Jimenez's £30 million signing from Benfica on a permanent basis. He also secured Europa League football for the club, marking the first time that Wolves will participate in European competition since 1981.

They kick off their league campaign with a trip to Leicester City before hosting Manchester United in their first home match at Molineux a week later.

Their final home game of the campaign sees them host Crystal Palace on the penultimate weekend before visiting Chelsea on the closing day.

Wolves' full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Wolves Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
10/08/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton
17/08/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United
24/08/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Burnley
31/08/2019 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton
14/09/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
21/09/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
28/09/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Watford
05/10/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton
19/10/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton
26/10/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
02/11/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton
09/11/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
23/11/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
30/11/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Sheffield United
03/12/2019 19:45 Wolverhampton v West Ham United
07/12/2019 15:00 Brighton v Wolverhampton
14/12/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
21/12/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Wolverhampton
26/12/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City
28/12/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
01/01/2020 15:00 Watford v Wolverhampton
11/01/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
18/01/2020 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton
21/01/2020 19:45 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
01/02/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton
08/02/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leicester City
22/02/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Norwich City
29/02/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
07/03/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton
14/03/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton
21/03/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
04/04/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
11/04/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
18/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Wolverhampton
25/04/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton
02/05/2020 15:00 Burnley v Wolverhampton
09/05/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
17/05/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton

