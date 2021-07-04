Wolves land Barcelona's Trincao on season-long loan with option to buy

The Portugal international, a member of Ronald Koeman's Copa del Rey-winning squad this term, will spend the upcoming campaign at Molineux

Wolves have confirmed the arrival of Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao on a season-long loan deal for the 2021-22 campaign, with a further option to buy the Blaugrana starlet next summer too.

The Portugal international, a member of Ronald Koeman's Copa del Rey-winning squad this term, enjoyed a busy season at Camp Nou following his arrival from Braga in 2020.

Now however, he will spend the upcoming campaign at Molineux, as Bruno Lage's outfit look to strengthen their place in the Premier League following Nuno Espirito Santo's exit to Tottenham.

Trincao latest to follow Portuguese path

Ever since the recently departed Santo took charge at Molineux, Wolves has become something of a hotbed for Portuguese expatriate players in the Premier League, with almost a third of their first-team squad hailing from the country.

Article continues below

In securing Lage, another Portuguese coach, to succeed him, the Midlands outfit has continued to bolster its international links - and the capture of Trincao marks just their latest dip into the market for another player who has delivered under Fernando Santos at international level before.

Wolves are expetced to see their contingent further reduced this summer however, with goalkeeper Rui Patricio strongly linked with a move to Roma in Serie A this summer.

Further reading