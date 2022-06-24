Wollacott: Charlton Athletic complete signing of Ghana goalkeeper

The former Swindon Town star has been acquired on a free transfer and becomes the third new player for the club in a week

Charlton Athletic have confirmed the signing of Ghana goalkeeper Joe Wollacott on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old joins the League One club after his contract with Swindon Town – where he made 39 appearances last season – expired.

"Charlton Athletic are delighted to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Joe Wollacott, who was named in the League Two Team of the Season for the 2021/22 campaign," the English club announced.

"Wollacott has signed a three-year deal with the club following the expiry of his contract at Swindon Town."

Wollacott, who has 10 caps for Ghana after making his international debut last year - will be reunited with his former manager, Ben Garner.

"I’m delighted," the Black Stars goalkeeper said.

"It’s the sort of club that you always want to be at. You always have the ambition to play for such a high-profile club. Obviously, walking around the stadium, you can feel the magnitude of the club. I’m really happy to be here.

"Ben being here made it an easy decision. We had a really good season last year. Obviously, I know how he wants to play and I know how he wants his goalkeeper to play. I feel like, for the next step in my career, he can really develop my game."

On his part, Garner described Wollacott’s signing as one that is strong for the club: "It’s another strong signing for us.

"Obviously, Jojo is a player that I know very well, having worked with him last season. I think he is a player with huge potential moving forwards as well and, again, he fits the character and the type of person that we want to bring into the football club."

The club’s CEO, Thomas Sandgaard, explained why they signed the goalkeeper.

"Joe is a very talented goalkeeper with an exciting future and I’m delighted to be able to bring him to Charlton Athletic," stated Sandgaard.

"He was in the League Two Team of the Season last year for good reason; he is a good shot-stopper, with a command of his area and is excellent on the ball too, which is important for us given the attacking style of football we are looking to play."

He came through Bristol City’s ranks and joined then-League Two side Forest Green Rovers on loan in 2019/20. He made his professional debut against Charlton at The Valley in the EFL Trophy.

In 2021, he joined Swindon on an emergency loan before he signed a permanent deal with the Robins at the start of the 2021/22 season.

Wollacott is Charlton's third signing of the week after Eoghan O'Connell and Mandela Egbo were brought on board.