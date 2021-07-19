'With Liverpool's Salah, Al Ahly can compete with Chelsea' - Mosimane

The South African tactician will be going to the Fifa Club World Cup for the third time and the second with the Cairo giants

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has conceded there is a huge gulf between them and Chelsea, and they would need a player like Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to be competitive if they are to meet the European champions at the Fifa Club World Cup.

After winning the Caf Champions League, Al Ahly will be at the competition again, this time in Japan in December and there is a possibility of playing against Chelsea.

While an African side is yet to win the Club World Cup, Mosimane appears not to be giving his side a chance if they are to play against the Premier League giants.

“You can’t compare between Ahly and Chelsea. There is a big difference in possibilities and financial resources, but if you gave me a player like Liverpool star Mohamed Salah then I could compete with Chelsea,” said Mosimane as per Al Ahram.

“I know how the team can get up and I want to leave my own small mark on the team after Portuguese coach Manuel Jose. Players always tell me they can write their own history and I say to them let's try to achieve five or six successive trophies to write this history.”

At the last edition of the Club World Cup, Mosimane led Al Ahly to third place, after being beaten 2-0 by then European champions Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

It was the second time for the South African to be at the tournament after also leading Mamelodi Sundowns at the 2016 edition.

After Al Ahly won the Champions League on Saturday, there has been talk of Mosimane being handed an improved contract.

“I am not worried regarding renewing my contract and I only concentrate on my work,” Mosimane continued.

“I need just to choose two or three new players to deploy my strategy with the team and that would give the team much strength in the coming years to achieve more trophies.”

His current Al Ahly deal expires in June 2022.

Following being crowned African champions for the 10th time, Al Ahly now switch focus to their Egyptian Premier League campaign.

They are second on the table, 10 points behind leaders and bitter rivals Zamalek who have, however, played four more games than Al Ahly.

“I know how much the players are facing pressure, but this [winning the Champions League] gives them more confidence,” added Mosimane.

“We should always accept the challenges. Zamalek managed to reduce the gap and this could motivate us or put more pressure on our players.

"The good thing is that winning our postponed matches would put us on the summit. If we won the league title the season would be a historic one for Ahly."