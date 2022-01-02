Wissa: Afcon absentee scores as Onyeka’s Brentford subdue Aston Villa

Yoane Wissa continued with his impressive debut season with Brentford as he found in net in the Bees’ 2-1 triumph over Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Having conceded first against the Claret and Blue Army, the hosts produced a comeback to secure victory at home.

Brentford went into the game on the back of three consecutive league defeats – with their last outing ending in a 1-0 loss to reigning league champions Manchester City on December 29.

They looked destined to extend their poor run as the visiting side took a surprise lead in the 16th minute through Danny Ings, who fired past goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez after he was teed up by Emiliano Buendia.

Three minutes before the half-time break, Thomas Frank’s side restored parity at the Brentford Community Stadium through the DR Congo international.

Wissa put his side back on level terms after being found by Mads Roerslev just outside the penalty area.

The 25-year-old took a touch to shift the ball onto his left foot before finding the far corner of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's net with a superb finish.

With that, the former Angers and Lorient star is Brentford’s top goalscorer in all competitions this season with six goals, with his strike today just his third in the Premier League.

Also, his effort was the Bees’ first-ever English top-flight strike from outside the box.

Fuelled by their equaliser, Frank’s side stepped up their game in the second half and they sealed all three points thanks to Roerslev in the 83rd minute.

While Wissa was in action from start to finish, Nigeria’s Frank Onyeka - who was handed a place in the starting XI - was subbed off for Vitaly Janelt in the 81st minute.

Whereas, Guinea’s Julian Jeanvier alongside Ghana’s Tariqe Fosu and former France youth international of Cameroonian descent Bryan Mbeumo were not dressed for action.

For Aston Villa, Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore was named in Steven Gerrard’s line-up, but he was replaced by Egypt’s Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan with ten minutes left on the clock.

Even at Wissa’s impressive form in the 2021-22 campaign, he will not be featuring in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations following DR Congo’s failure to qualify.

However, his teammate Onyeka is expected to team up with the Super Eagles on Monday morning.

Aston Villa’s Traore and Trezeguet will represent the Stallions and Pharaohs, respectively.