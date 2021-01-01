Wilson makes 'so be it' admission on Liverpool future as summer transfer is mulled over

The Wales international winger is currently taking in a loan spell at Cardiff and admits that he may need to leave Anfield on a permanent basis

Harry Wilson is aware that he may need to push for a permanent move away from Liverpool this summer, with the Wales international making a "so be it" admission on his long-term future.

The 24-year-old winger is currently taking in a season-long loan spell at Cardiff, having spent the last two campaigns at Derby and Bournemouth respectively.

He remains tied to a contract at Anfield through to 2023, but has been restricted to just two competitive appearances for his parent club and accepts that a fresh start could be required.

What has been said?

Quizzed by Sgorio on whether it would feel strange to sever ties with Liverpool, Wilson said: "Yeah, maybe.

"I feel my senior career has been elsewhere so far. I'm 150-200 appearances deep now and only a couple have been at Liverpool.

"The club will always be close to my heart, but if it means moving away to further my career then so be it."

Where could Wilson end up?

Having proved his worth across loan spells in the Championship and Premier League, while also earning 24 senior caps for his country, Wilson can expect to have plenty of suitors if a transfer door is swung open.

He has, however, given little thought to where another move may take him.

For Wilson, his full focus needs to remain locked on the present, with Cardiff looking to finish the season positively despite missing out on a play-off spot and Wales readying themselves for another outing on a European Championship stage.

Article continues below

Pressed on whether he is starting to draw up transfer plans, Wilson said: "Not yet, my focus is on finishing the season strong here at Cardiff and then going to the Euros with Wales and doing well there.

"Whatever happens off the back of that will happen. I think it would be silly of me to look beyond that with such an important summer coming up in the international level."

Further reading