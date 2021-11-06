Wilshere, Bent make bold claims on Messi, Neymar, Mbappe vs Salah, Mane, Firmino

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent alongside Ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere have made a bold claim that the Liverpool trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino is better than PSG's Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds have been on fire in the Premier League, and are the only unbeaten team in the English top-tier. They have scored the highest number of goals, 29, with a bigger percentage coming from the aforementioned players.

In France, the Parisians have been distributing their goals impressively with 26 after 12 matches so far.

"At the moment, you would have to say Liverpool’s [trio are better than PSG's], when Liverpool get going with that intensity," the 29-year-old Wilshere told Talk Sport when asked who he prefers.

His sentiments were echoed by former Spurs attacker Bent who also had his reservations on Messi who joined the French heavyweights from boyhood club Barcelona at the start of the season.

"I think I’m with Jack on that; I think I trust Liverpool’s front three [over PSG’s]," the Ex-Three Lion stated.

"Out of the three, Messi is of course the only questionable one, but I’d have Salah over any of the others, Neymar or Mbappe. Mane, Neymar? Who do I trust more, probably Mane. Top-end, of course, Neymar is unbelievable, but Mane…One front three has won the Champions League, one hasn’t."

Liverpool will make a trip to London to play West Ham United in their league assignment this weekend. The Reds are aiming at collecting their seventh win of the season on Sunday.

But it will not be easy against the Hammers who are fourth with 20 points from six wins as well, two draws, and as many losses. They have scored 20 goals and conceded 11.