Willy Udube blames lack of concentration for Heartland loss

The Omoku based side’s tactician has acknowledged that his team were punished for a lack of focus in their defeat in the NPFL

Coach Willy Udube believes his Go Round side lacked focus in their disappointing 1-0 defeat t Heartland.

The Omoku based side lacked the guile and craft in the final third in Wednesday’s Nigeria topflight clash, as Okon Otop’s goal condemned them to defeat.

And the coach found the concentration required to penetrate the Naze Millinaire's well-drilled defence had been lacking.

“It was a very good match, despite the fact that in stoppage time, my players lost concentration,” he told NPFL media.

“We are still building and we will take the games as they come. We have only played three matches with a game at hand, so by the time we are even with other clubs, we will be better positioned.

“I have refused to set any target for myself, because we are in the process of re-organising the team. We won away at Umuahia last week and could have had a similar result here if we took our chances. Heartland were just lucky and got the goal when we least expected.”

The Omoku based side host El-Kanemi Warriors on Sunday and the gaffer has admitted that the battle will be a tough one.

“We are already focused on the next game,” he continued.

“We will do our best to ensure we gather maximum points at home on Sunday. With 18 games to play, there is still a long way to go, and we are determined to reach the playoff.”