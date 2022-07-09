Williams set for Nottingham Forest medical to complete £17m transfer from Liverpool

The Wales international will complete a move to the Premier League new-boys, becoming their fifth signing of the summer

Neco Williams is set to undergo a medical on Sunday ahead of his £17 million ($20m) switch from Liverpool to Nottingham Forest, GOAL can confirm.

The Wales international is set to become the Premier League new-boys' fifth signing of a productive summer, with a fee having been agreed with Liverpool earlier this week.

Williams will join Taiwo Awoniyi, Moussa Niakhate and Giulian Biancone in arriving to Steve Cooper's side, while Dean Henderson has also signed on loan from Manchester United.

What are the details of Williams' transfer to Nottingham Forest?

The deal agreed between Liverpool and Forest is worth a total of £17m, with a guaranteed fee of around £12m ($14m), plus £5m in performance-related add-ons.

Williams will sign a five-year contract, and will complete a medical in Nottingham on Sunday.

Forest have seen off competition from Fulham to land the 21-year-old, who has been with Liverpool since the age of eight and made 33 senior appearances for the Reds.

Williams spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, helping the Cottagers secure promotion to the Premier League, but the presence of Cooper, a former Liverpool Under-18s coach, is understood to have been key in persuading him to join Forest permanently this summer.

What other transfer business could happen at Liverpool before the transfer window closes?

Williams' exit will not be the last at Anfield this summer, with Nat Phillips and Ben Davies also up for sale. Both have received interest, though no bids have arrived at this stage.

Young left-back Owen Beck is set to join Portuguese Primeira Liga side Famalicao on a season-long loan, and fellow academy prospects Sepp van den Berg, Rhys Williams, Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain, Paul Glatzel, Jack Bearne and Tyler Morton could all follow on temporary deals.

Colombian full-back Anderson Arroyo, 22, has joined Spanish second division side Alaves having extended his contract with Liverpool until 2025.

