Williams reveals how he's keeping SuperSport United youngsters grounded ahead of Kaizer Chiefs duel

SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams has revealed how he is keeping his younger teammates grounded ahead of the Premier Soccer League duel against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

SuperSport, who are yet to lose a game this season, will host the Soweto giants, and Williams has revealed how he keeps reminding the players to ensure they maintain consistency as the season progresses.

On toes

"We are looking forward to it [the game] and it will be big. I am excited because the preparations have been good and since we have started very well, we want to continue on the same path," the 29-year-old goalkeeper told the media.



"It is not easy, but I just keep reminding the youngsters that we have done well, we have not achieved anything, so they cannot get ahead of themselves and be happy. The season is long and it is not getting finished in October or November.



"I keep them grounded and keep them on their toes. I always remind them to get consistent as we do not want one season wonders. We can be happy that we started well, but the main thing is to keep that going.



"We have to look at [Mamelodi] Sundowns and try to emulate what they are doing. They are grinding out results, and it does not mean we will always play the best football, but they are learning, and that is the best thing about football.



"We have done very well defensively, but it does not start with us at the back, it starts with the front players. It is a team effort, we score together and we defend together."

Williams, a product of the club's academy, said SuperSport are now enjoying the fruits of trusting their youngsters over the last season."Definitely, I am not surprised that over the course of last year we gave these players minutes and now we are bearing the fruits," he added."They struggled last year and the season before, but they were learning. Now you cannot call them youngsters anymore, because I think they have got four years under their belts now."They are stepping up now and that is good for us."I am here to push them, to remind them that if they work hard and remain humble and disciplined, they can reach the stars, and achieve many other things."As SuperSport will be looking for their fifth win, Amakhosi, who are ninth, will be fighting to register their third victory of the season.