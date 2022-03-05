Brandon Williams' anger at getting pulled to the ground by a Brentford player quickly dissipated after the Norwich City full-back realised he was about to pick a fight with Christian Eriksen, who was making his first competitive start since his cardiac arrest in 2021.

Williams hit the floor and began to wrestle with the Brentford midfielder, although his anger quickly turned to affection as he hugged Eriksen after realising exactly who it was who had brought him down.

What happened?

Brentford were leading in the final minutes of the first half at Carrow Road when Williams attempted to slip away from his marker.

Rather than let him escape, though, Eriksen pulled Williams to the ground, with the Manchester United loanee clearly angered that he'd been fouled.

With Williams looking ready to vent all his frustration on his opponent, he soon realised it was Eriksen who he was clashing with, proceeding to then give him a hug in appreciation for the Brentford star.

Christian Eriksen gets a win on his first start for Brentford 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KL9b9V0ZK6 — GOAL (@goal) March 5, 2022

In the second half Ivan Toney added to his opening goal with two more strikes to seal his hat-trick, and also secure Eriksen's first victory since returning to English football following his heart attack at Euro 2020.

