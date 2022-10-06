Williams brothers: Athletic Bilbao's Nico can't have a better role model than 'extraordinary human being' Inaki - Marcelino

Former Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino has revealed how Inaki Williams has played a major role in the development of his younger brother Nico.

WHAT HAPPENED? Marcelino, who managed Athletic Club between January 2021 and June 2022, was the first coach to put the Williams brothers on the pitch together. He has shared how Inaki put Nico under his wings and ensured he stayed grounded and focused on football.

WHAT DID MARCELINO SAY? “Inaki is like a father to Nico because he has gone through all this before, and because he has certain values that make him a very good role model,” Marcelino told the Daily Mail.

“I can't overstate what an extraordinary human being Inaki is. Nico can't have a better role model, someone who is a consummate professional, who is in the dressing room with him, and who is his brother. Who better to tell him; this is the right path to fulfil your talent.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two have featured together in 43 La Liga matches and became the first brothers to score in the same Spanish top-flight game in 17 years, during Athletic Club’s 3-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano on September 17 before doing the same in last Friday’s 4-0 victory over Almeria.

The Spanish-born forwards have, however, taken different paths when it comes to international football, with Inaki switching allegiance to Ghana in June while Nico opting to remain in Spain.

Coincidentally, they made their international debuts in the same week last month, Inaki coming on as a substitute as Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil before starting against Nicaragua, while Nico featured in Spain’s Uefa Nations League encounters against Switzerland and Portugal and even set up a late winner against the latter for Luis Enrique’s side.

Nico, 20, managed 40 appearances for the Basque club in 2021-22 and scored three goals but he has looked sharper in this campaign, having already equalled last season’s tally in just seven league matches, while his elder brother continues to shutter records given he has played in 230 straight league games.

WHAT NEXT FOR INAKI & NICO? The two will be hoping to be on the score sheet again as Athletic host struggling Sevilla in a La Liga clash on Saturday, seeking a fourth straight victory that will briefly take them level on points with joint leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid.

With the World Cup just over a month away, their performances should see them selected to the Ghana and Spain squads and maybe end up lining up against each other, if the two countries go past their groups.