Will Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy behind closed doors or would fans be allowed in?

There is a strong likelihood that even if the Reds do manage to be crowned champions, they will celebrate in an empty stadium

With the global coronavirus pandemic still rearing its ugly head, it is hard to envision a scenario in which the Premier League concludes its season with full stadiums - if they even get to finish the campaign.

Social distancing rules are still in force in the UK, with large and small crowd gatherings banned in order to spread the flow of Covid-19.

Full stadiums, then, make for a hotbed of viral spread, and Premier League authorities are in constant discussion about how to best to see out the season with the best safety measures.

More teams

So if do clinch the the 2019-20 season, will they do so behind closed doors?

Will Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy behind closed doors?

It is extremely likely that should the Reds be crowned this season's Premier League champions in whatever way, they will lift the trophy to an empty stadium behind closed doors without fans in attendance .

While no Premier League match has before been played behind closed doors, the likes of and the played games to no supporters in the early stages of the coranavirus outbreak due to safety measures.

Likewise, a handful of Premier League clubs such as and played fixtures behind closed doors in March before all domestic and international top-flight European competitions were suspended.

Liverpool is a club famed for their fanatical support, and many Reds supporters will have been waiting 30 years to watch their side win a first ever Premier League title.

However, due to the severity of the Covid-19 situation, there is a high possibility that they will be forced to witness Liverpool's title celebrations through a television screen and not in the ground.

Should Liverpool lift the Premier League behind closed doors, it will be the first time title celebrations will be conducted in an empty stadium.

Article continues below

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk previously expressed his disappointment about potentially celebrating the Premier League without fans: “If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren’t there, I’d be gutted for them.

“Obviously if there are no fans at Anfield then it will be a bit of a blow – no one wants to play games without the fans. Until a decision is made on how we go on from here, then we just have to deal with it, but when it happens we are still bringing the title to our fans, definitely.”

However, there remains the possibility that other celebrations such as a title parade could be held at a later date as soon as it is safe to do so , after authorities have deemed that the Covid-19 situation is slowing down.