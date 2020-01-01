Wilfried Zaha: What to expect in 2021?

After years at Crystal Palace, will the Ivory Coast attacker finally get his big move next year?

By his lofty standards, Wilfried Zaha’s 2019/20 was pretty ordinary.

mostly relied upon Jordan Ayew last term and the forward’s drop off post-lockdown, as well as the side’s overall decline at both ends of the pitch, saw the Eagles fail to match their best Premier League campaign.

Zaha’s looked back to his best with the injection of quality in the Palace team and looks to have reclaimed his position as the team’s top dog, scoring seven times in 13 league appearances, surpassing his entire tally of goal contributions last term.

If the forward continues at this pace, there ought to be suitors ready to take the plunge on the ex- wide attacker in 2021.

Zaha: The story of 2020

Zaha’s year has been a mixed bag in every sense, with an underwhelming 19/20 disappointing observers who made him out to be Roy Hodgson’s go-to forward in the Eagles side.

He managed only four goals and three assists in the entirety of the previous campaign after enduring a hangover from his aborted move to in summer 2019.

This led to an average season which ended in Palace finishing 14th, after threatening to push for a European spot before the pandemic hit in March.

However, the Zaha resurgence in the new season has been remarkable with the forward scoring seven times already while assisting another two in just 12 appearances so far.

The Ivorian’s return to form has been aided by the arrival of the talented Eberechi Eze, who’s evidently lifted the creative burden on the former Man United winger in the opening months of the season.

He’s on pace to surpass a career-best 16 goal contributions from 16/17 and, in this form, it’s hard to look beyond Zaha recording his best year statistically by the end of 20/21.

Zaha: Any transfer rumours?

Despite the Palace forward’s fall off last term, there were rumours of Arsenal, Hotspur and sniffing around the attacker in the summer, and those links could be reignited in January.

The Gunners’ move for Willian hasn’t paid off, while Nicolas Pepe continues to flatter to deceive, Spurs need more match-winners aside from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min and Chelsea lack enough natural wingers in the team.

Given the performances of Zaha, these sides could be tempted to tussle for the acquisition of a player in his prime years.

Zaha: One big hope for 2021

Without question, for the 28-year-old to finally get his big move.

It feels like Zaha has outgrown Palace after so many years at the club and it would make sense for player and the buying club to sign the dangerous, dynamic attacker.

Zaha: One big fear for 2021

Certainly the reverse of the aforementioned.

If the West African can’t find any serious buyer domestically or on the continent next summer, he may never get his upward move and be left to rue that failed move to the Red Devils in the early 2010s.

While Zaha packs a punch and is in his prime, potential buyers may be put off by a potentially high asking price, the fact he turns 29 next November, and his wage demands, which may be seen as imprudent financially.

Whatever happens, 2021 will be a huge year for the Palace talisman and will either see him secure a big transfer or start to entertain the thought of probably never getting another chance at a giant club.