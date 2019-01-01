Wilfried Zaha urges Crystal Palace ‘to be more clinical’

Despite creating a number of chances, Roy Hodgson’s men are one of the least scoring sides in the English elite division

Cote d'Ivoire international Wilfried Zaha has charged Crystal Palace ‘to be more clinical’ in front of goal.

The Eagles bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday to silence Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in Wednesday's English topflight outing.

Palace have only managed to score 19 goals in the Premier League this season to rank slightly above Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town as the least scoring side.

However, the 26-year-old who believes they deserve to win against Cardiff after stunning league champions Manchester City in their last meeting wants his side to be more ruthless up front.

"To win games you need to be more clinical,” Zaha told Sky Sports.

“That's something we need to work on because I feel we definitely should have won that game. Especially after beating Manchester City it would have been nice to win that game.

"It's something we need to work on going forward. It was a very frustrating game because having that many chances and nobody scoring - we need to do better and be better if we want to get up the table.

"The main thing is making chances but then we need to be ruthless in front of goal."

There have been speculations that the Cote d'Ivoire international could leave the Selhurst Park this January transfer window but the forward has insisted that he is not distracted by the rumours.

"It's flattering but it doesn't distract me because I have a job here so I am focused on that,” he continued.

"I don't get involved in anything else off the pitch."

The winger has continued to play as a striker in the absence of injured attacker Christian Benteke and has explained how Hodgson has helped him adapt to the position.

"I'm always learning from him because he has lots of experience and he helps me with my game and different aspects,” he added.

"I have taken up a new position up front and because there are no strikers I have to adapt and he has helped with my movement and ways I can play there. He has helped me quite a bit and always has a lot of advice to give.

"He's definitely one of the best managers I have worked with. I say that because he's hands on. He's the type to put his arm around you and if he feels a certain way he doesn't mind telling you, which is what I like because if I feel I am doing something wrong I would rather the manager be straight and tell me and he is like that.

"Also, if a player he is a bit down on confidence he will put his arm around them and speak to them."