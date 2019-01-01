Live Scores
African All Stars

'Wilfried Zaha dominated us' - Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

Comments()
Getty
The Cote d'Ivoire international had a hand in all of the Eagles' goals as they finished the season on a high at Selhurst Park

Wilfried Zaha was a handful for Bournemouth as Crystal Palace secured a 5-3 win in their season-ending game on Sunday, according to Nathan Ake.

Zaha provided two assists and Ake highlighted the punishment served to them by the 26-year-old.

“Everyone knows how good he is, especially on Sunday," Ake told the Daily Echo.

Editors' Picks

“When we lose the ball, on the counter-attack he’s a dangerous threat.

“We knew that, but obviously you could see he dominated the game.”

Zaha finished the season with 10 goals to help Crystal Palace to 12th position, amassing a record 49 points.

Article continues below

Next up, he will look to help Cote d'Ivoire at the Africa Cup of Nations which starts on June 21.

The Elephants are in Group D with South Africa, Morocco and Namibia.

Close