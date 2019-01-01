Wikki Tourist’s Abba Umar, Ahmed Jimoh out of Kwara United fixture

The Giant Elephant's leading scorer and their midfielder will not be available for the grudge midweek tie against the Harmony Boys

Wikki Tourist will play their midweek matchday 20 in the Professional Football League ( ) against Kwara United without Abba Umar and Ahmed Jimoh, who have both been ruled out of the contest at Pantami Stadium, Gombe.

Umar is the team’s leading scorer with seven goals in the NPFL this season but he won’t be able to add to his goal tally as he continues to recover from the ankle injury he sustained in their 1-1 home draw with in Akure.

Jimoh, who suffered concussion last weekend in Aba in their battling 1-1 draw with after receiving an elbow to his head from one of the People’s Elephant defenders, is also out of the game against the Harmony Boys.

“No, we won’t have the opportunity to make use of Abba Umar because of a nasty kick he received on his ankle in our game with Sunshine Stars in Akure,” Zubairu told Goal.

“He played very well in that game and even scored our only goal but he became a target of their defender and he was injured and could not end that game. He was yet to return ever since. We thought he would have recovered to see if he could help us against Kwara United but it is not possible.

“Ahmed Jimoh is another player that we need to be grateful to God that he is still alive. He was unconscious in our last game with Enyimba when he was elbowed on the head. It was the intervention of the Enyimba medical team and the fact that he was immediately rushed to the hospital that prevented a disaster.

“We will make do with the players available to ensure that we pick these important points. Kwara United are not having the best of the season but we need the points more and I have told my players that they must ensure they work harder to ensure that we win the game.”