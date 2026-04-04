Widespread outrage over the passport scandal: ‘He shouldn’t be allowed to do anything at all, not even wear the club kit!’

The ‘passportgate’ scandal is beginning to have serious consequences. Players who may not have a valid work permit due to their switch to the national team are currently being advised by the KNVB not to play. A curious situation is also unfolding at sc Heerenveen.

This is according to reports in the Leeuwarder Courant. According to the Frisian newspaper, Dylan Vente is absent from all team activities at the club. The striker is running laps on his own on the training pitch at Skoatterwâld sports park, on the grounds of amateur club VV Heerenveen.

Vente took Surinamese nationality and played a total of 62 minutes for that country, spread over four international matches. “As long as there is uncertainty about his work permit, Dylan is not allowed to do anything at all,” said a frustrated Robin Veldman.

“He’s not allowed to play football. Not to train. Not to give interviews. Dylan isn’t even wearing the club’s kit,” the manager explains. “We’re also not allowed to have him supervised by a coach. So Dylan has been given an individual programme.”

“He has completed that over the past few days in Heerenveen and on his day off in Rotterdam. Dylan’s situation is somewhat reminiscent of the coronavirus period,” said Veldman, who nevertheless hopes to have his striker back in time for the home match against Heracles Almelo.

Heerenveen, like several other clubs, is awaiting an EU sticker. With this document, Vente can ‘simply’ carry out work whilst his work permit application is pending. Tjaronn Chery (NEC) and Etienne Vaessen (FC Groningen) are now in possession of such an EU sticker.

“Dylan has no European partner or children,” said Heerenveen director Ferry de Haan, who realises that this means the process takes longer. “It’s an awkward situation. Especially for Dylan. At the same time, we as a team must put this behind us and focus on the match against Heracles,” concluded Veldman.