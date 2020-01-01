'Why would Klopp even think about leaving Liverpool?' - Reds boss tipped to stay at 'best club in the world'

Roy Evans is pleased to see the Merseyside giants back on the trophy trail and says they can wait a bit longer for the Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp will not be leaving any time soon, says Roy Evans, with there no reason for the German to consider severing ties with “the best club team in the world”.

The Reds moved to tie their highly-rated coach to a new deal in December, with fresh terms taking him through to 2024.

Klopp has hinted that he will step away when that agreement comes to a close, with the intention being to achieve all that he can by the time he reaches almost nine years of service at Anfield.

Evans believes an extended contract will be honoured, with Liverpool back on top of the domestic scene in England having already claimed European and global crowns in 2019.

The former Reds boss told the Daily Mail of Klopp: “Everyone will try and knock us off our perch now.

“That comes with being the best. That’s fine. Jurgen will be ready.

“But, yeah, winning the first one gives you confidence and belief that you can do it. If we can win the Premier League this time, who knows where it can take us?

“Jurgen is crucial to it of course but I can see no reason why he would leave. While we are playing like this, why would he even think about it?”

Evans, who played for and coached Liverpool in the past, added: “You want to be a top club and Jurgen Klopp has taken us back to being the best club team in the world.

“This year they have been fantastic in terms of results and style. It’s been almost perfect at times.”

Liverpool’s ‘heavy metal football’ under Klopp has carried them to , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup honours.

They are also within touching distance of the Premier League title, with Evans happy for the Reds to wait for that crown as the coronavirus pandemic forces competitive sport into an indefinite lockdown.

He added: “They are right to stop the season and it cannot resume until it is safe. This is only football, after all.

“But I hope we get the title eventually, somehow. I hope we get the games played. After waiting 30 years we can wait another few months if we have to.

“I must say that if somebody had told me that day in 1990 that we weren’t going to win the league again for three decades I would have said, ‘Yeah, OK mate. See you next season’. To not win the league for that long? No, I wouldn’t have believed it.”