'Why should I dream of Vialli, Van Basten and Lineker?' - Tuchel happy with Chelsea's striking options

Thomas Tuchel can appreciate why questions are being asked of his strike force, given Chelsea's rich history with the likes of Gianluca Vialli and Didier Drogba, but claims to be happy with his attacking options.

The German has taken to fielding a 'false nine' on a regular basis of late, with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud left kicking their heels on the bench as Kai Havertz is pushed on from a playmaking post.

Tuchel will continue to take each game as it comes - with his side still involved in Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League competition - and insists that he does not find himself longing for a Marco van Basten to lead the line.

Asked about his approach when it comes to forwards, Tuchel told reporters ahead of a FA Cup semi-final clash with quadruple-chasing Manchester City: "I do what I always did when I started in the academy and later in professional football, I do what I think is best for the team and I adapt to the quality of my players.

"If I have guys who need to be on the pitch and double strikers, we will find the way to play with double strikers. If we have guys who absolutely need to be on the pitch as a number nine, we play with a single number nine. It depends and we adapt to the quality of the players.

"Please don’t forget I love all these guys you mentioned. I love Vialli, I love Drogba, I love [Fernando] Torres, I love them. This is a huge part when I think about Chelsea.

"When you look at our line-up in the Champions League now and you look at our offensive players or against Crystal Palace, it was Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Reece James, they are 20, 21. Timo [Werner] is 24 so don’t compare the big guys in their best age with guys who are 20 and 21. Don’t do this mistake.

"Why should I dream of Vialli and Van Basten and Gary Lineker and the next of the best number nines in the world?

"We have what we have and I am super happy with what we have and we have strong strikers, we have strong half strikers and we do what is best for the team and I am absolutely happy with what we have and we will push them and that is the situation."

Chelsea have been spreading the goals around this season, with there seemingly no need for them to field a 30-goal frontman who dominates in the final third of the field.

They are being linked with players of that ilk, amid talk of interest in Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland, but alternative solutions are being found.

Abraham remains the club's top scorer, but only has 12 goals to his name, with Giroud next on that list with 11 while Werner has recorded 10 efforts in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount's star continues to rise, and he has found the target on eight occasions, with penalty-taking Jorginho hitting the net seven times and Havertz six.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic, who has rediscovered his spark of late, is one of those sat on five goals alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi and set-piece specialist Kurt Zouma.

