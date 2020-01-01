Why Omidiran Babes are back in Nigeria Women's Football League - Omidiran

The administrator said the passion to empower and develop young women inspired the club's return after almost two decades' absence

Omidiran Babes returned to the Women's Football League with the aim of offering a platform to discover and develop young talents in the country, the club's founder Ayo Omidiran has disclosed.

Omidiran Babes, which was one of the foremost women's football clubs in the country, are now back after almost two decades.

While confirming the development, Omidiran explained the club is returning to compete in the third division of the women's leagues, with plans to promote to the top-flight in the coming years.

"Omidiran Babes FC is back to the Nigeria Women's Football League," the former Nigeria Football Federation executive committee member told Goal.

"We have been registered to play in the amateur league and, hopefully, we shall climb to the Women’s Premier League in a couple of years.

"Screening is going on and we intend to present the best grassroots players available.

“Members of this technical crew have been recruited, and names of these team officials and management officials will soon be made public.’’​

On the motive behind her relaunch of the club, the former two-time member of the House of Representatives said: "The passion for the women's game and empowerment of the girl child.

"The amateur league suits the purpose of returning the team to women's league football. It is a nursery to grow and prosper and a platform for player's exposure to bigger teams. The opportunity available to the players to make a living from football is appealing.

"My experience and reach will be put to good use in the quest to make things better and life easier for all the people involved with the game of women's football."

Reacting to insinuations about her return to seek an elective position, Omidiran insists she is fully focused on promoting and supporting the development of the girls and the women's game.

“I have heard some people already insinuating that but my return is to provide relevant platforms for the development of the girls and women's football," she continued.

Article continues below

"I don't think I require to own a team to contest for a membership position on the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation.

"I am doing this through my foundation - Ayo Omidiran Foundation and we will be focusing more on taking girls off the streets and help them develop their talents and move on in life."

Having completed their registration, Omidiran Babes will compete in the Nigeria Women Amateur League Championship now scheduled to take place from January 20 to February 2.