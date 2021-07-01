Why Mulee gave Tusker FC players condoms in 2008 Cecafa Cup

The tactician explains why he opted to share the prize money with his players which contributed to his exit

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has revealed he had to give his 2008 Tusker FC Cecafa Cup-winning squad players condoms for protection.

The team had struggled to prepare for the competition as the former chairman Patrick Naggi did not facilitate what was needed. The current Kenya coach explains how he motivated the players to ensure they perform despite the difficulties faced.

"It was not easy for us to prepare for the Cecafa competition in Dar es Salaam. First of all, our training camp was to be held at Nanyuki but I was told there was no money. I did not get full support and I felt it was sabotage," Mulee explained at Arocho Live.

"After 23 hours we reached Dar es Salaam; it was hours before playing Simba SC. I had to motivate my players so I told them to focus on the prize because by winning it everyone will be Ksh100,000 richer.

"We defeated Simba 3-2 in the opening match and I gave my players an off [day] to go and have fun. I also asked the doctor to give them condoms to use in case the urge [to have sex] became stronger.

"But no one was allowed to bring a woman in camp, they were to finish their businesses outside the camp. It was a way of ensuring they are having mental health. I had to find a way of making them relax."

According to the now 53-year-old coach, Naggi, who had not even called to congratulate the team on their performance in Tanzania, was in the dressing room moments before the Brewers played Uganda Revenue Authority in the final but with a different agenda.

Article continues below

"It hurt me that the chairman had refused to support me and now he followed me to the dressing room minutes before the final saying we will take 50% of the prize money if we win, but if we don't we will get nothing," Mulee continued.

"I told him off; there was no way I was going to do that. And I warned him against telling the players such."

True to his word, Tusker defeated URA 2-1 to be crowned and the players shared the prize money. On reaching Nairobi, the club parted ways with the tactician.