Why is Ryan Reynolds buying Wrexham?

Here's what you need to know about why the Deadpool and The Proposal star could become a new owner of Wrexham, who play in the National League

As if things couldn't get more interesting in 2020, news has emerged that Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney potential new owners for National League side Wrexham AFC.

The news came as a surprise as Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor McElhenney have not been known to be football fans in the past - so why are they interested in buying the club?

Why is Ryan Reynolds buying Wrexham?

It is currently unclear why Reynolds, along with McElhenney, are interested in purchasing the Welsh side - but Reynolds has hinted that the sale has been eight years in the making.

More teams

The pair will now "put forward their vision" for the club, who play in the National League, with members due to then vote again on their potential ownership.

However tongue-in-cheek the connection might be, Reynolds highlighted a tweet from 2012 that involved a Wrexham resident, Shannon, telling her friend about an awkward life-drawing class as part of her course in college - eventually stating that she wished Reynolds was the model instead.

Reynolds then retweeted a joke Shannon made to her friend about the actor ever turning up in the Welsh town, admitting he had waited eight years to reply to her.

"Yep, you never know," Reynolds said, before adding, "I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet."

Article continues below

With the two Hollywood stars reportedly injecting a figure of roughly £2 million into the club, which would be seen as an extremely positive investment - as the club, like many other lower-league outfits, having financial difficulties due to the obvious hardships caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson stated: “I’m probably similar to everyone else; at first you think: ‘Nah, no way.’

"But it is potentially a big opportunity for the club. It is probably a little while off in terms of everything going through but you’d be lying if you didn’t think it was exciting. This is something that could move the club forward in quite a big way.”