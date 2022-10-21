The Nigeria internationals have netted three goals altogether for the Tricky Trees, but dearth of goals have not been entirely their doing

Steve Cooper’s optimistic assessment of Nottingham Forest’s 0-0 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion was interesting.

On the one hand, you are wont to point out his team’s dearth of quality chances created and the concession of several opportunities to Roberto De Zerbi’s crew.

On the other, the Tricky Trees’ point ended a run of three defeats on their travels in which they had conceded 11 times in losses at Manchester City, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“It’s a good point,” an upbeat Cooper stated after the stalemate. “If we had a few more points on the board ourselves it would be a great point.

“You have to look at the game in isolation and respect them and look at what we did well in the game. It is progress.”

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In truth, the Forest head coach’s appraisal may have been different had the result turned out differently. The newly promoted outfit were under the cosh for nearly all the game and had to withstand a barrage of efforts from the Seagulls, particularly in the opening half.

Defensively, Forest had Brighton’s profligacy and Dean Henderson to thank for securing what has to go down as an undeserved point away from home. Their Expected Goals Against (xGA) on the night was 1.7, the highest since that thrashing at Manchester City in late August (six goals were conceded from xGA of 3.7).

In the attack, they attempted only three shots all game and accumulated Expected Goals (xG) of 0.2, their lowest xG return since the start of the campaign.

Getty

Particularly noteworthy was Cooper’s decision to not start Emmanuel Dennis or Taiwo Awoniyi against the Seagulls, instead opting for Brennan Johnson down the centre, with Jesse Lingard and Morgan Gibbs-White on either side as number 10s theoretically expected to exploit the half-spaces.

That was not an entirely criticised call. Dennis has netted only once since signing from Watford while Awoniyi’s goals against West Ham United and Fulham have not guaranteed the former Union Berlin man a starting berth.

Despite sitting joint-top with Johnson for Premier League goals scored (two), the ex-Union centre-forward has started just four games for the Tricky Trees, coming off the bench for another six—including a combined 12 minutes against Wolves and Brighton when a point could have been rescued in the former and a win could still have been secured in midweek.

Getty

By contrast, Johnson has started every match for Forest since they regained promotion. Admittedly, this is understandable, owing to the Welshman’s role in helping to secure the club’s return to the big time, finding the back of the net 16 times and assisting 11 goals.

27 goals accounted for 35 percent of Forest’s return and two goals in their semi-final playoff success over Sheffield United demonstrated his reliability in carrying the can for the team. In the ensuing summer that saw a plethora of outgoings and a slew of incomings, Cooper was always likely to lean on Johnson in the Premier League.

Getty

The broader bugbear for Forest which has inevitably limited Dennis and Awoniyi in the top flight has been an obvious incoherence in the team’s attack, a failure to fashion high-quality chances consistently and average ball progression.

Cooper’s men rank second-bottom for chances created (69) in the league and are not faring any better for big chances either, sitting 19th in that metric as well. It is noteworthy and instructive that the new boys are placed 19th, 18th and bottom for completed passes into the final third, passes into the penalty area and progressive passes (all per 90 stats).

Those numbers are par for the course for a side averaging 42.2 percent possession (only Bournemouth’s 37.9% ranks lower) but the incessant futile combination play and broader incoherence up top has been evident.

Dennis’ performance at Wolves highlighted this lack of understanding among teammates that are yet to coalesce. On one occasion, the Super Eagle made a run behind the home side’s backline but the through-ball never came.

Getty

In another action, the former Watford striker drifted to the left flank, but there was no Forest colleague occupying that area vacated by the frontman, while there were no runners from deep, thus leading to the move’s breakdown.

With the campaign nearing its halfway stage, it remains to be seen if Cooper’s men recover in time to mount a survival push. However, with no side in the bottom five pulling away (three points separate cellar-dwelling Forest and 16th-placed Leeds United), the Tricky Trees can still turn the situation around.

Forest welcome Liverpool this weekend, looking to continue the Reds’ winless away start in the 2022-23 campaign.

With Cooper’s crew struggling to muster attacks, observers expect Jurgen Klopp’s team to end that weird run of results on their travels.

A defeat will not be fatal for the bottom side, but their inability to solve lasting issues will lead to low returns for Awoniyi and Dennis and probably result in immediate relegation to the Championship at the season’s denouement.