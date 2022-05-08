'Why don't they f*cking retire?!' - Man Utd slammed by Tyson Fury as 'shocking season' continues with Brighton defeat

Tyson Fury has slammed Manchester United as their "shocking season" continued with a 4-0 defeat at Brighton.

The Red Devils were beaten for the 11th time in the Premier League in 2021-22 on Saturday, with Brighton running out comprehensive winners at the Amex Stadium thanks to goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard.

Ralf Rangnick's side cannot finish higher than sixth now, and WBC heavyweight champion Fury expressed his frustration on social media while watching them slip to a fifth successive away loss.

What did Tyson Fury say about Man Utd?

The boxing superstar is a well-known supporter of the Red Devils, having often been seen attending games at Old Trafford in recent years.

Fury has had enough of the current campaign, though, as he wrote on his Instagram story during the Brighton game: "Shocking, this. We are having a shocking season. Bring on 2022-23."

The 33-year-old recently retained his title and unbeaten record with a dominant win over Dillian Whyte, and claimed that he was retiring after the final bell.

However, Fury seemed to hint that he could yet stay in the sport in an accompanying video continuing his criticism of United, as he was heard saying: "I tell you what, nevermind the Gypsy King retiring. What you saying, United? Why don’t they f*cking retire?!"

Man Utd's worst-ever season confirmed

After being thrashed at Brighton, United are now guaranteed to finish with their worst-ever points tally in the Premier League, regardless of whether they win their final game against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils can only get to 61 points, which would be three less than their previous worst showing after 38 games under David Moyes in 2013-14.

They have also now conceded 56 goals, the most in their history, and have lost five consecutive away games for the first time since 1981.

