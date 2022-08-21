'Why did Pep not bring on Mahrez?' - Fans question Guardiola as Manchester City draw against Newcastle United

The 31-year-old Atlas Lion did not play a part despite the new rule of five substitutions per game

A cross-section of supporters have been left bemused by Pep Guardiola's decision not to bring on Riyad Mahrez as Manchester City snatched a 3-3 Premier League draw against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Despite taking a fifth-minute lead courtesy of İlkay Gundogan, the Magpies responded with goals from Miguel Almiron in the 28th minute and Callum Wilson in the 39th minute to go into the half-time break leading the champions 2-1.

In the second period, Kieran Trippier stretched Newcastle's lead in the 54th minute before Man City mounted a comeback with goals from Erling Haaland in the 60th and Bernardo Silva four minutes later to secure a vital point at St. James' Park.

Despite the new rule of five maximum substitutions for every team in each game, the 51-year-old Guardiola opted to make only one change, bringing in Ruben Dias for Nathan Ake in the 21st minute.

His decision has left fans wondering why he could not bring on Mahrez, who last season scored 11 goals from 28 appearances in the top-flight.

Below is how fans reacted on Twitter on the decision to keep the 31-year-old Algerian international on the bench.

Meanwhile, another fan has warned Man City that they will lose Mahrez, if they don't give him enough playing time.

These supporters called on Guardiola to start Mahrez in their next league assignment.

Another supporter requested to know what Mahrez had done to Guardiola to miss out on game time while another set of fans claimed Man City could have won the game had the Algerian winger featured.

The draw saw the Citizens move second on the 20-team table with seven points, two less than leaders Arsenal. They will next face Crystal Palace at the Etihad on Saturday.