Why Daka signing will benefit Iheanacho at Leicester City - Ex-Reggiana star Olorunleke

The Italy based tactician argues the arrival of the Zambia international will help keep the Super Eagles star on his toes in Brendan Rodgers’ squad

Mathew Olorunleke believes the arrival of Patson Daka at Leicester City would ensure Kelechi Iheanacho does not relax.

The Zambian’s move to the King Power Stadium was officially announced on Wednesday, on a five-year deal following his departure from Red Bull Salzburg, bringing an end to his trophy-laden four-year career in Austria.

Daka is expected to add to the Foxes’ attacking firepower as they compete in several competitions ranging from the Europa League to the Carabao Cup in the 2021-22 campaign.

Giving his thoughts on the Foxes’ latest transfer, Olorunleke, who represented Reggiana, Bagnolese and Juve Stabia during his active playing days, has told Goal what the 22-year-old’s presence means to the 2013 U17 World Cup winner.

“Leicester City are playing in Europe next season, as well as the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, so it was good they acquired the services of a good striker knowing they have so many matches to play,” he told Goal.



“Realistically, Iheanacho and Vardy can not play in all these competitions for a whole season else they will be worn out.

“So, I feel his addition is a good thing and an advantage for the English team.

“Of course, Daka is going to have his fair share of playing time because you don’t pay £23 million to keep a player on the bench.

“Also, if Brendan Rodgers can offer him a new contract, that shows he has faith in him and today, he has established himself in that club. All he has to do is prove himself.

“Iheanacho has garnered a lot of experience playing in the team, while Daka is a young player who still has a lot to learn.

“For those thinking Iheanacho should go, where should be his destination? Manchester City, Arsenal or Manchester United?

“Honestly, I feel his arrival is a good thing for him and that would enable him to sit up and ensure that he doesn’t stay relaxed in his comfort zone.”

Thanks to his awe-inspiring performances for the Premier League side last term, the Nigerian was handed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.