Who will win 2019-20 PFA Player of the Year? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk won the award last season but can he become the first player since Ronaldo to win it in back-to-back years?

The PFA Player of the Year is one of the most prestigious individual awards a Premier League player can win.

Voted for by professionals, the award has been won by a player in each of the last two seasons with Mohamed Salah capturing it in 2017-18 before Virgil van Dijk became the holder last season.

Who are the favourites to win the 2019-20 PFA Player of the Year?

Kevin de Bruyne is 5/2 (3.50) favourite with bet365 after making a stellar start to the season with .

The Belgian was pipped by Salah in 2018 and missed almost all of last season due to injury, but is making up for it this campaign by already racking up eight Premier League assists and two goals.

Only nine players managed more assists than that in the whole of last season and De Bruyne could become the first-ever Man City player to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

His teammate Raheem Sterling can be backed at 4/1 (5.0), with the international opening the season with five goals in his first three games and has added one in his subsequent four appearances since.

The winger has been an integral part of Man City’s success in the last two title-winning campaigns, scoring 35 times across those two seasons, and has already continued his fine form in 19-20.

Sadio Mane is 10/1 (11.0) after establishing himself as one of Liverpool’s most consistent performers in 2019, netting 19 times to date in the Premier League in the calendar year.

Five of those have come this season, with the international also chipping in with an assist and winning an injury-time penalty against .

Who are the underdogs to win the 2019-20 PFA Player of the Year?

Mohamed Salah is a 12/1 (13.0) shot to win PFA Player of the Year for the second time in three years, having also claimed it two terms ago after his record-breaking 32-goal haul.

The Egyptian has four goals and three assists this time around, the most goal involvements of any Liverpool player this season as the Reds look to win their maiden Premier League title.

Virgil van Dijk can be found at 16/1 (17.0) to become the first player to win the award in consecutive campaigns since Cristiano Ronaldo achieved the feat in 2008.

However, the Dutch defender has not quite hit the heights of last term with the Reds having kept just two clean sheets so far – compared to the 21 they managed last season.

Also at 16/1 (17.0) is Sergio Aguero, who is on the hunt for his first PFA Player of the Year crown to add to the Golden Boot he won in 2014-15.

The Manchester City forward is top scorer with eight goals in eight games, joint with ’s Tammy Abraham, with the Argentine also contributing two assists.

David Silva is a 16/1 (17.0) play after starting the season with four assists and one strike, meaning he now has the seventh-most Premier League assists of all time.

Who are the outsiders to win the 2019-20 PFA Player of the Year?

Roberto Firmino is 20/1 (21.0) after recording three goals and three assists, whilst Harry Kane represents the first player not to play for Liverpool or Man City at 33/1 (34.0).

Bernardo Silva is also a 33/1 (34.0) shot after netting a hat-trick in City’s 8-0 win over , with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is priced at 33/1 (34.0), too.

A host of players are available at 66/1 (67.0), including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rodri and Jamie Vardy.

