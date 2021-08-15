Who is Thomas Dennerby? All you need to know about the Swedish coach of the Indian women's national team

The 62-year-old has previously managed Sweden and Nigeria

Thomas Dennerby has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian Women's national team by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Committee. Dennerby, who becomes the first-ever foreign coach of the Indian eves, will take charge of the team from August 16 when the squad meets for the national camp in Jharkhand.

Previously he was appointed as the head coach of the India U17 women's team for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. But the tournament had to be cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the next edition will be held in 2022. The position of the head coach of the senior team was lying vacant after Maymol Rocky quit in July, and keeping in mind the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022 in India, the veteran tactician has been roped in to guide the girls.

Which countries has Dennerby managed in his career so far?

Dennerby has worked with a number of women's teams in Sweden. His first stint was at Vartans IK, a club based in Stockholm. In 2005, he took charge of the Sweden women's national team. He spent almost seven years as the head coach and then in 2018, he was appointed as the manager of the Nigerian women's team. After remaining in charge for a year and eight months, he resigned from his position.

He left on a bitter note and even boycotted the Super Falcons' double header against Cote d'Ivoire after unresolved issues with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), reportedly due to lack of co-operation and interference.

India grabbed the opportunity to bring him onboard with both hands and he was appointed as the coach of the India U17 women's team.

How has Dennerby fared as the national team manager of Sweden and Nigeria?

Dennerby guided the Swedish national team to a third-place finish in the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. They beat France 2-1 in the third-place playoff. They continued their rich vein of form at the London 2012 Olympics where they reached the quarterfinals. France exacted revenge on Sweden as they beat Dennerby's troops by the same scoreline as that of the World Cup in 2011.

With Nigeria, he led the team to a third-place finish at the 2018 Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire, and in 2019, he went on to bag the trophy. He also won the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana and later steered the nation to the Women's World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 20 years in France. He was also awarded the 2018 Coach of the Year in Nigeria.

What can India expect from Dennerby?

The Swedish is a vastly experienced manager and is a proven customer in women's football. His first task will be to reinstate the confidence amongst the girls as they are going through a winless streak in 2021, which includes an 8-0 loss to Russia. The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup will kick off in January which means that there is less than six months for the coach to improve the squad.



He is racing against time but given that he has been in India will be an advantage for him. He has made it clear that no senior women's team player will be released to clubs for the Indian Women's League (IWL) qualifiers before the Women's Asian Cup. It is unlikely that the players will be allowed to take part in the Senior National Championships as well which is expected to be held in November this year.



Senior players like Ashalata Devi, Aditi Chauhan, and Dangmei Grace have been named as part of the 30-member squad which will convene for the national camp on Monday.