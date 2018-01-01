Live Scores
Who is Manchester City all-time top scorer?

Last updated
Getty Images

Sergio Aguero became the first player to score 200 goals for Manchester City after finding the target again in a Community Shield clash with Chelsea in August, 2018.

The Argentine striker has been a prolific source of goals throughout his career, with a double century reached in England.

Only once has the 30-year-old frontman failed to reach the fabled 20-goal mark during his time at City, with 17 efforts recorded in 2012-13.

He has regularly passed 30 efforts for the Blues over any given campaign, with that impressive tally hit again last season.

Who has the most Manchester City EPL goals?

Sergio Aguero Man City vs Southampton Premier League 2018-19

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Aguero has scored the most Manchester City goals in the English topflight with 151 strikes  having joined the Citizens for £38 million in 2011.

Rank Player Country All Time Goals
1 Sergio Aguero Argentina 211
2 Eric Brook England  177
3 Tommy Johnson England 166
4 Colin Bell England 153
=5 Joe Hayes England 152
=5 Billy Meredith Wales 152
7 Francis Lee England 148
8 Tommy Browell England 139
=9 Billie Gillespie Scotland 132
=9 Fred Tilson England 132

