Who is Manchester City all-time top scorer?

Sergio Aguero became the first player to score 200 goals for Manchester City after finding the target again in a Community Shield clash with Chelsea in August, 2018.

The Argentine striker has been a prolific source of goals throughout his career, with a double century reached in England.

Only once has the 30-year-old frontman failed to reach the fabled 20-goal mark during his time at City, with 17 efforts recorded in 2012-13.

He has regularly passed 30 efforts for the Blues over any given campaign, with that impressive tally hit again last season.

Who has the most Manchester City EPL goals?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Aguero has scored the most Manchester City goals in the English topflight with 151 strikes having joined the Citizens for £38 million in 2011.

A pair of Madrid stars follows the Argentine in second, with 18, after Ronaldo's goal in Camp Nou moved him alongside Alfredo Di Stefano for scoring the most goals for Los Blancos against the Catalans.