Who have been Afcon top scorers the most times?

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will be starting in under one month in Cameroon.

Qualified nations will be battling out for the 33rd edition's title from January 9 to February 6. It is arguably Africa's biggest international competition involving all the best players in the continent.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are some of the big names that will be participating in the biennial competition. Algeria are aiming at defending the crown they won in Egypt in 2019.

Who is the all-time top scorer?

The newly elected Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto'o holds the record of the most goals scored in Afcon having found the back of the net 18 times.

After making his debut for the Indomitable Lions in 1996 at just the age of 16, he went on to win Afcon with his team in 2000 and 2002. He emerged as the top scorer twice; in 2006 and 2008 editions, when he scored five goals each.

The now 40-year-old had the privilege of playing in six Afcon competitions, the last one coming in 2010.

Eto'o and other top scorers in Afcon

Apart from Eto'o, we have Ivory Coast legend the late Laurent Pokou who scored 14 goals for the Elephants. The goals came in the 1968 and 70 editions whereby he scored six and eight goals respectively to emerge the top scorer on both occasions.

Ex-Nigeria international the late Rashidi Yekini comes in the third position with 13 goals. He was the top scorer in the 1992 edition with four goals and in 1994 when he found the back of the net five times.

The late Hassan El-Shazly managed to get 12 while turning out for Egypt, while Patrick Mboma of Cameroon, Egyptian Hossam Hassan, and Didier Drogba of Chelsea scored 11 goals each to close the top five all-time best scorers in the continent.

Andre Ayew and active players chasing Eto'o record

Ghanaian captain Andre Ayew has scored nine goals in Afcon and will be aiming at getting a couple more in the 2021 edition. The attacker has been a source of goals for the Black Stars during the qualifiers and in the competition as well.

We also have Flavio of Angola who has scored seven goals but will not be in Cameroon after his team failed to qualify.

Arsenal and Gabon star Aubameyang will be hoping to add several goals on his current six.