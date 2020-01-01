Who are Tagliabue, Canedo and Fabio? - the 3 naturalised UAE players that Malaysia could face on Oct 8

The trio are called into United Arab Emirates's European training camp that to prepare them to face Malaysia in the WCQ resumption later this year.

are feeling the heat ahead of the resumption of the second round of the joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 qualification and have decided to turn to new options to try to qualify out of Group G. They are currently sitting in fourth place behind , Malaysia and - three Southeast Asian teams that has made life difficult for UAE in the group and even cost Bert van Marwijk his job as the head coach.

Ivan Jovanovic was the Dutchman's replacement but he only lasted 106 days in the job and without having taken charge of a single match for the national team. In his stead, the UAE Football Association has entrusted the task of climbing up the groups standings at the hands of Jorge Luis Pinto, who masterminded 's incredible performance at that 2014 World Cup.

The 67-year-old Colombian has wasted no time to bring in the big guns and the naturalised trio of Sebastian Tagliabue, Caio Canedo and Fabio de Lima have all been called-up. Luis Pinto will be given a long training camp in Europe between August 1 and August 23 before playing friendly matches against Jordan (Sep 4) and Tajikistan (Sep 8) ahead of the crunch Malaysia encounter on October 8.

But just who are these three attackers who Luis Pinto will look to give Ali Makhbout all the support he need in the qualifiers?

Sebastian Tagliabue

This 35-year-old Argentine intially was supposed to be part of the UAE national team a few years back but the UAE FA backed down from that move before giving Tagliabue his chances in December of 2019. He spent his formative years in the lower regions of Paraguayan, Chilean and Colombian football before making the big move to Asia in 2010.

Joining Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq, Tagliabue shone as the primary striker by banging in 40 goals over a period of three seasons initially with Ettifaq and subsequently for Al-Shabab. UAE came calling in 2013 and he began calling Al-Wahda his new home and stayed there until 2020.

At 181 cm tall, Tagliabue is a big aerial threat and can be considered a penalty box striker. Often playing off the last line of defence, he will look to spin off his marker at any given moment and make full use of his clinical finishing. A penalty taker, he sometimes opts for the Jorginho-style of skipping at the last moment before placing his kick.

Caio Canedo

Another attacker, Canedo is six years younger than Tagliabue and has a different playing profile than his Argentine-born counterpart. Smaller in stature, Canedo is a speed merchant with the capability to drive forward on a dribble as well as being comfortable starting from wider positions.

Followed his family from to the United States when he was only 10 years old, Canedo turned down plenty of offers from top universities and colleges in America for a move back home to Brazil to kick-start his footballing career. Botafago and Internacional were where he spent five seasons at, with loan move in between.

It was at Internacional that Canedo received special attention from former and star Diego Forlan who took him under his wings, often asking the youngster to stay back after training to work one on one with the Uruguayan legend.

Fabio de Lima

The youngest and smallest in stature of the three players, Fabio is probably the biggest threat to the Malaysian team. A left-footer, Fabio is a magician on the ball and has both the technical ability and finishing prowess that will put the likes of Shahrul Saad and Aidil Zafuan to the test.

Fabio was a former team mate of Canedo at Al Wasl before the latter moved to Al Ain this year, the partnership between the two players have been fostered over a period of five years and the understanding between them is likely to be something the Luis Pinto look to bring to the national team.

Starting his career at Atlético Goianiense in 2012 in Brazil, the now 26-year-old Fabio did not get much look in there and soon made his way to Al Wasl just two year later. And it proved to be a successful choice as he has scored over a century of goals with the UAE club in the six years that he has been there.