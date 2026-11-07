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Eredivisie - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 06:15 Abe Lenstra Stadion

sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord: TV channel and live streams

You can watch sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord live on Canal+ and ESPN (Watch ESPN / ESPN Extra). Follow the links below to reach the relevant service and stream the match.

Team news & squads

Robin Veldman has a full sc Heerenveen squad to choose from, with no reported injuries or suspensions. The expected line-up is Klaverboer, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis, Braude, Trenskow, Linday, Meerveld, Courtens, Smans and Vente.

Feyenoord have seven players out injured: Jordan Bos, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen, Tijme Wessels, Jakub Moder, Jivayno Zinhagel and Jerry St. Juste. Van Bronckhorst is expected to field Ernst, Marmol, Read, Watanabe, Lopez, Zechiël, Steijn, Vanhoutte, Hadj Moussa, Ferri and Valente. No suspensions are listed.

Recent form

Four wins and one defeat in their last five matches in all competitions have sc Heerenveen in excellent form. Most recently, they beat NEC 1-0 at home in the Eredivisie. Before that, Heerenveen beat Excelsior Maassluis (0-2) in the KNVB Cup, ADO Den Haag (2-3 away) and Excelsior Rotterdam (4-0). Their only slip-up was a 2-0 home defeat to PSV. Across those five games, Heerenveen scored ten goals and conceded five.

Feyenoord have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Most recently, they lost 0-3 to Inter Milan in the Champions League. Before that, Feyenoord drew with Fortuna Sittard (1-1) and PSV (1-1), lost to Real Betis (1-0) in Europe and beat Telstar in Heerenveen (3-4 away). They scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

The clubs last met in the Eredivisie on 11 January 2026, drawing 2-2 in Heerenveen. Before that, sc Heerenveen surprisingly beat Feyenoord 2-3 in the KNVB Cup (December 2025) and lost 1-0 at De Kuip in September 2025. Of the last five meetings, Feyenoord won two, Heerenveen won two and one ended in a draw.

Standings

Feyenoord sit first in the Eredivisie, while sc Heerenveen are seventh.