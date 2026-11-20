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Eredivisie - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 12:45 de Kuip

Feyenoord v Excelsior Rotterdam coverage: TV channel and live streams

You can watch Feyenoord v Excelsior Rotterdam live on Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra and Canal+ Netherlands. The TV and streaming options are below.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord will be without Jordan Bos, Jakub Moder, Tijme Wessels, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen and Anis Hadj Moussa through injury. That leaves Van Bronckhorst with a considerably depleted squad. The home side have no reported suspensions.

Marlon van de Wetering is the only Excelsior Rotterdam player ruled out through injury, leaving coach Ruben den Uil with an otherwise full squad. Further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Recent form

Feyenoord have gone five matches without a win, losing three and drawing two. Their latest outing ended in a 5-3 Eredivisie defeat to sc Heerenveen, after a 0-3 Champions League loss to Inter Milan. Across those five games, Feyenoord scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Excelsior Rotterdam have lost four of their last five matches, most recently going down 1-0 to Go Ahead Eagles. A 9-0 home defeat to FC Twente in the Eredivisie was their heaviest loss in that run. Their only win came in a cup match against MVV Maastricht (0-3). Excelsior scored just once and conceded 14 goals across the five games.

Head-to-head record

Feyenoord won 2-1 at home when the clubs last met in the Eredivisie on 15 March 2026. They have won four of the five most recent meetings, while Excelsior have won none. The goal tally across those five matches also favours the Rotterdam giants.

League standings

Feyenoord are currently second in the Eredivisie, while Excelsior Rotterdam are 15th.