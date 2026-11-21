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Eredivisie - Game Week 13 22 Nov 2026 - 06:15 De Grolsch Veste

FC Twente v Willem II coverage: TV channel and online live streams

Watch FC Twente v Willem II live on Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra or Canal+ Netherlands. The links to stream the match are below.

Team news & squads

Injuries rule out Max Bruns, Lars Unnerstall, Filip Thorvaldsen and Stav Lemkin for FC Twente. Manager John van den Brom has no further suspensions in his squad and will clarify his line-up closer to the match.

Willem II are without the injured Amine Lachkar, Justin Hoogma and Thijs Muller. Jaden Slory is also suspended, further depleting manager Jurgen Streppel's already limited squad.

Recent form

FC Twente have won four and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions. Most recently, they drew 2-2 with Ajax in the Eredivisie. Their 9-0 win over Excelsior Rotterdam was the standout result earlier in that run. Twente scored 19 goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Willem II have won once, drawn once and lost three times in their last five matches. The Tilburg side most recently managed only a 1-1 draw against PEC Zwolle. Their heaviest setback in that run was a 7-0 defeat to PSV. Willem II scored seven goals and conceded 17.

Head-to-head meetings

The clubs last met in the Eredivisie on 12 January 2025, when FC Twente beat Willem II 6-2 at De Grolsch Veste. Twente have won three of their last five meetings, with one draw and one Willem II win. FC Twente scored 14 goals in those five matches, compared with six for Willem II.

League table

FC Twente sit fourth in the Eredivisie, while Willem II are bottom in 18th place.